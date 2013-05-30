BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in radiology group
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
NAIROBI May 30 Barclays Bank of Kenya on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 3.1 billion shillings ($36.49 million), despite a dip in interest income that was cushioned by reduced operating expenses.
Total interest income dipped slightly to 5.14 billion shillings from 5.18 billion shillings in first quarter of this year, but operating costs fell 2 percent to 3.67 billion shillings, the bank said in a statement.
($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Designation of Roel Z Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Shares in Turkish state lender Halkbank plunged as much as 16 percent on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged one of its senior executives with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.