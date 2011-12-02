* To hire 40-60 bankers in Asia over next 3 years
* Reiterates aim to grow AUM by 70 pct in next 3 years
* Says clients holding large amounts of cash
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Barclays Wealth, the
wealth management unit of London-based Barclays Plc,
plans to hire experienced private bankers in the United States
and Asia in line with its aim to grow assets under management by
about 70 percent in the next three years.
"It's an ambitious target that we are at the moment not
backing down from," Barclays Wealth CEO Thomas Kalaris said on
Friday at a press conference in Singapore.
For Asia, this would mean hiring 40-60 bankers in Asia over
the next three years to add to the more than 100 on its payroll
in Singapore, Hong Kong and India. The UK bank also wants to
grow its U.S. wealth business from the current 250 bankers in 12
offices, he added.
Barclays is keen to grow its non-UK wealth management
business and has set a target to grow overall assets under
management to 290 billion pounds ($454.79 billion) by the end of
2014 from about 170 billion pounds currently.
For the nine months ended September, the wealth unit
achieved a pretax profit of 153 million pounds, a rise of 25
percent from 122 million pounds a year ago.
Kalaris said the Asian operations, which currently account
for 10-15 percent of assets under management, were profitable
despite the fierce competition for experienced bankers and
upfront investments in infrastructure.
Globally, Barclays Wealth has a cost-to-income ratio of 87
percent, which should fall to 70-75 percent over time as
spending on IT and other projects declines, he said.
Private bankers are making a beeline for Asia where wealth
is growing faster than in Europe and North America. But
competition has been tough. Australia's Macquarie Group
recently sold its Asian private wealth portfolio to
Switzerland's Julius Baer.
In contrast, many private banks are shunning U.S. clients
because of tough new regulations, although some observers have
said the repatriation of funds back to the United States may
create opportunities for wealth managers there.
Asked what clients were doing with their money, Kalaris said
many were sitting on the sidelines amid the turmoil in financial
markets due to the euro zone debt crisis.
"Broadly speaking, our clients, as you would expect have
over the course of the last six months, held very high cash
positions and they have been conservative in their outlook with
regards to the economy and with regard to market volatility," he
said.