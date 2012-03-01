BRUSSELS, March 1 Belgian 3D projector and high definition screen maker Barco NV announced an agreement on Thursday with Arts Alliance Media (AAM) to offer financial leasing of up to 100 million euros ($133 million) to exhibitors across Europe to convert to digital cinema systems.

The scheme, supported by ING Lease Belgium, will offer financing packages to cinemas looking to convert from 35mm format to digital, Barco said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7501 euros)