Aug 1 Barco Nv :

* Barco and Exelis have reached agreement for sale Of Barco Orthogon, wholly-owned subsidiary of Barco, for enterprise value of about 13 million euro

* Acquisition will augment Exelis offerings in its strategic growth area of critical networks

* Upon completion of the transaction, Orthogon will become part of the information systems division within Exelis

* Final closing is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to happen soon