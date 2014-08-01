BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
Aug 1 Barco Nv :
* Barco and Exelis have reached agreement for sale Of Barco Orthogon, wholly-owned subsidiary of Barco, for enterprise value of about 13 million euro
* Acquisition will augment Exelis offerings in its strategic growth area of critical networks
* Upon completion of the transaction, Orthogon will become part of the information systems division within Exelis
* Final closing is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to happen soon Further company coverage:
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.