BRUSSELS Feb 9 Barco's chief executive is set to step down in 2013, he told a news conference on Thursday.

"This year will be a year, 2012, of laying the foundation for the next decade, it will also be a year when I think we will begin to look for the guy who will then write the next chapter," Chief Executive Eric Van Zele said.

"My horizon is anywhere from something like another year or another year-and-a-half, I would be 65 then," he said. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)