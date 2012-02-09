BRUSSELS Feb 9 Belgian 3-D projector and
high definition screen maker Barco NV hopes to increase
its sales by more than 5 percent this year.
"We continue to push for double-digit (growth) in the core
(operations) and that continues to be our drive, I would
certainly hope to beat the 5 percent mark," Chief Executive Eric
van Zele told an investor call.
Earlier, the company said that its turnover had grown 16
percent to an all-time record of 1.0 billion euros in 2011.
Van Zele added that an expected slowdown in digital cinemas
had not materialised.
"In our last communication we said that we were expecting
the growth momentum to slow down in digital cinema ... but so
far that hasn't happened," he said.
