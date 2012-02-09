BRUSSELS Feb 9 Belgian 3-D projector and high definition screen maker Barco NV hopes to increase its sales by more than 5 percent this year.

"We continue to push for double-digit (growth) in the core (operations) and that continues to be our drive, I would certainly hope to beat the 5 percent mark," Chief Executive Eric van Zele told an investor call.

Earlier, the company said that its turnover had grown 16 percent to an all-time record of 1.0 billion euros in 2011.

Van Zele added that an expected slowdown in digital cinemas had not materialised.

"In our last communication we said that we were expecting the growth momentum to slow down in digital cinema ... but so far that hasn't happened," he said. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)