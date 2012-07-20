* H1 sales 531 mln euros vs 501 mln euros expected
* H1 core profit (EBITDA) 71.7 mln euros vs 63.6 mln euros
expected
* Says digital cinema projector market still strong
* Bullish on healthcare and other products
* Shares hit 2-mth high, end up 3.6 pct
BRUSSELS, July 20 Belgian visual display
technology company Barco sold more of its cinema
projectors and medical systems than expectd in the second
quarter, swelling profits and sending its shares to a two-month
high.
Barco's growth in the past two years has been fueled by an
explosion of orders for digital cinema projectors, but analysts
expressed concern after weaker-than-expected flat first-quarter
sales that the market had passed its peak.
Barco Chief Executive Eric Van Zele said that the company
was gaining market share, selling replacement and
next-generation projectors and pushing into new markets - the
corporate world and smaller venues, a mid-segment including
hospitals and universities.
"It's fair to say that Barco has won the battle in digital
cinema," said Van Zele, who confirmed on Friday he would be
staying on until May 2014. "We think a decline in digital cinema
can be offset by the corporate audio-visual market."
Group sales rose 8.3 percent in the first six months to 531
million euros ($646.1 million) and core profit (EBITDA) by 19.6
percent to 71.7 million euros. The market had on average been
501 million and 63.6 million euros expected respectively.
Barco shares rose by as much as 8.2 percent to a two-month
high, closing up 3.6 percent at 47.16 euros.
KBC Securities upgraded the company's stock to "buy" from
"accumulate", saying the results were outstanding on all levels.
"The weak Q1 trading updated created some uncertainty, but
the H1 release takes away any fears one could have over this
year's sales or margin evolutions," KBC said in a note.
Bank Degroof said that until now there was no sign that the
global economic slowdown was harming Barco's business.
Van Zele said business in Europe was soft, but Barco was
doing very well in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific region, in
the latter particularly outside China.
He added the company was cautious about the future given
global economic uncertainty, but that Barco was confident of
doing better than the market average.
The company said it saw further growth in healthcare - such
as in bedside terminals and in the linking of hospital records
via networks - and was upbeat about Clickshare, a system
allowing wireless transmission from laptop to screens, and
Livedots, its LED display unit for high-end screens, such as
those on Times Square.
Van Zele cautioned not to expect strong numbers in the third
quarter, a seasonal weak period because of European summer
holidays. Barco traditionally does well in the second and fourth
quarters.
The company, which has a goal of doubling revenue to 2
billion euros in the five years from 2011, is also seeking to
limit costs by growing its manufacturing base in China and
India.
Van Zele said Barco did not intend to pay any extra dividend
and would tend to use any funds from possible divestments of
some of its ventures to reinvest in its core businesses.
The strong dollar had helped the company a little, but with
almost 80 percent of its exposure hedged the impact was and
would be limited.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)