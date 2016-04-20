BRUSSELS, April 20 Belgian digital display
company Barco said on Wednesday its order book and
quarterly sales had increased compared to the same period last
year with growth in its units making products for hospitals and
control rooms.
Barco, which makes products such as cinema projectors and
high-resolution monitors, said growth in the first quarter came
from its healthcare and enterprise units, while sales at the
entertainment division were flat.
Overall, sales in the first quarter rose 5.6 percent to 255
million euros ($289.5 million) from a year earlier.
The group kept its 2016 outlook for core profit (EBITDA) to
remain at the same level as in the previous year with sales
growing in the mid-single digit range.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)