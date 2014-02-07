BRUSSELS Feb 7 Barco NV : * 2013 EBITDA 153.2 million EUR (Reuters poll 159 million EUR) * FY incoming orders amounted to 1,150.5 million euro, an increase of 1.5% * 2013 net sales were 1.158 billion euros (Reuters poll consensus 1.192 billion

euros) * FY EBIT was 79.0 million euros, compared to 100.2 million euros in 2012 * FY net income was 59.4 million euros, compared to 94.2 million euros in 2012 * anticipates macro-economic environment to remain challenging in 2014 * Says overall well prepared to strengthen market positions during 2014 * Says currency translations may have a significant effect on reported results * Says order book 460.9 million euros in H2 2013 * Nevertheless the company expects to generate sales growth albeit in low single digits * Says for 2014 Barco anticipates that the macro-economic environment will remain challenging * In 2014 currency translations may have a significant effect on reported results. * Board will propose to increase dividend to 1.50 euro per share to be paid out in 2014 from 1.40 euro in 2013 * Strategic growth initiatives, cost reductions, spending control to result in improved profitability in 2014