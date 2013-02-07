BRUSSELS Feb 7 Belgian visual display company
Barco is aiming for double-digit percentage growth of
sales this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The company earlier reported 11 percent sales growth in 2012
and a 24 percent increase of net profit.
"These are funny times and the fact that Europe has not been
growing for us is something that makes us be a little cautious
about 2013," Eric Van Zele said.
However, he added that Barco was faring well in the rest of
the globe, with digital cinema growth worldwide at between 5 and
6 percent per year.
"So we continue to aim for and develop strategic growth with
an eye on double-digit growth," Van Zele said.
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)