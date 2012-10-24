BRUSSELS Oct 24 Belgian display and visual
systems company Barco reported a greater than expected
13 percent increase in net sales on Wednesday and said profits
had continued to grow.
The company, whose displays are used as scoreboards for
sports stadiums, medical imaging systems, flight simulators and
at pop concerts, said sales rose to 285 million euros, compared
with the average of 272 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks
and brokerages.
The company reported an order book of 503.3 million euros, a
rise of 0.4 percent from the end of September 2011, and said
that its operating profit and core earnings had increased
year-on-year.
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby)