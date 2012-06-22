MILAN, June 22 Barilla, the world's largest
pasta maker, has appointed Claudio Colzani as chief executive
from October, the family-owned Italian firm said on Friday.
Colzani, who spent 28 years at Unilever where he
worked on sales and marketing in Italy before holding top
positions in Brazil and France, will replace Massimo Potenza who
left in November after a disagreement over the firm's direction.
Colzani will be charged with implementing a plan to focus on
global sales of pasta, sauces and readymade meals, as well as
strengthening the bakery business, chairman Guido Barilla said.
On Tuesday, Barilla said it was looking to sell its only
remaining German business, bakery chain Lieken as it moves away
from lower-margin private label products, which supermarket
chains sell under their own brand name, to higher-margin ones.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Dan Lalor)