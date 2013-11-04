(Refiles to correct dateline to Nov 4)
* Pasta giant creates advisory board to promote diversity
* Says new advertising campaign to be more inclusive
* Chairman had said firm's ads would never feature gay
family
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Nov 4 Italian pasta maker Barilla has
reacted to the global storm caused by its chairman's comments
that he would never use a gay family in his advertising by
saying it planned to make the company more diverse and run a
more inclusive TV ad campaign.
Guido Barilla's remarks to a radio interviewer in September
led to calls by gay rights groups to boycott the products of the
world's biggest pasta maker, a company more than 130 years old
based in the provincial city of Parma.
Social media quickly spread the comments that gave rise to
numerous Internet satires, including one widely posted on
Facebook and Twitter showing the trademark blue Barilla pasta
box with the letters "Bigotoni" on it rather than "Rigatoni".
Chairman Barilla, the 55-year-old great grandson of the
company's founder, has since held at least eight meetings with
gay organisations and activists both in Italy and in the United
States, a market where it is counting on for growth outside its
crisis-hit home market.
"Italy is a very insular country, and in cities like Parma
it's even more so," company spokesman Luca Virginio told
Reuters, saying the firm had been shocked by the global
backlash.
"The meetings have helped open our eyes and ears to the
evolution taking place in the world outside Parma."
He said the shock could lead to a shift in focus from rosy
depictions of traditional Italian family life that have always
been the staple of Barilla advertising campaigns.
"We are already working on new advertising concept that will
be much more open and much more inclusive," he said, without
elaborating.
"WINDOW DRESSING"
The pasta maker plans to introduce an advisory board that
includes American gay activist David Mixner to improve
"diversity and equality in the company's workforce and culture",
according to a statement posted on its website.
However Carlos Dews, a gay English professor at Rome's John
Cabot University who has boycotted Barilla products and urged
his Facebook friends to do the same, was sceptical.
He said the measures were a step in the right direction but
it was too soon to tell whether they would bring any real
change. "It may all be window dressing," he said.
As well as the internal advisory board, Barilla will
participate in the U.S.-based Human Rights Campaign's corporate
equality index, which rates companies' policies relating to
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees.
Privately owned Barilla, which had almost 4 billion euros in
sales last year, declined to say if the boycott had hurt sales
but it cannot afford to offend consumers in the United States,
now its second-biggest pasta market.
Last year net profit fell more than 21 percent to 60 million
euros as Italy struggled through its worst recession in six
decades.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Pravin Char)