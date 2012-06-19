* Barilla appoints Rabobank, Rothschild to find buyers
* Lieken is Barilla's only remaining unit in Germany
* Lieken had net sales of 756 mln euros in 2011
By Philip Baillie
MILAN, June 19 Barilla, the world's biggest
pasta maker, said on Tuesday it was looking to sell its only
remaining German business, bakery chain Lieken AG, as the
company increases its focus on pasta and higher-margin food
products.
The Italian food group bought Duesseldorf-based Lieken in
2002 as part of its acquisition of another bakery chain, Kamps,
which it sold to private equity firm ECM in August 2010.
While mergers and acquisitions have ground to a near halt in
crisis-hit Italy, Germany is still attracting investors as the
euro zone's strongest economy.
Lieken, a German market leader in bread making and a maker
of baked goods under the Golden Toast brand, employs 4,700
people and had net sales of 756 million euros ($951.02
million)in 2011.
Barilla mentioned the company's focus on low-margin private
label products, which supermarket chains sell under their own
brand name, as one of the reasons behind the planned disposal.
"Going forward the group's priority is to invest in our core
business, concentrating on pasta, sauces and ready-made meals on
a worldwide level, from America to the far east," Chairman Guido
Barilla said in a statement.
Barilla has appointed British bank Rothschild and Dutch
lender Rabobank to find potential suitors.
The company will continue to sell its other products in
Germany, where it made 140 million euros in net sales from its
own brands in 2011.
Parma-based Barilla, founded 135 years ago, produces around
2.5 million tonnes of food every year, and exports to more than
100 countries.
Italy is the world's largest pasta producer. It made more
than 3 million tonnes of pasta in 2011 and provides around
two-thirds of Europe's supply according to figures from the
International Pasta Organisation.
($1 = 0.7949 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)