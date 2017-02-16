MILAN Feb 16 Italian food company Barilla is to
spend around 50 million euros ($53 million) on increasing
production of pasta sauces to meet rising demand from consumers,
the company said on Thursday.
Under the investment plan the company intends to expand the
group's dedicated plant near Parma, in northern Italy, making it
the largest producer of pasta sauces in Europe, with up to
122,000 tonnes a year.
Once completed, the expansion will enable the plant to
produce meat-based sauces in addition to the existing range of
pesto, vegetable and tomato-based sauces.
The family-owned group, which is the world's biggest pasta
producer and third largest maker of sauces, opened the plant in
2012 and has since increased its sales of sauces by 45 percent.
($1=0.9381 euros)
