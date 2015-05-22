MILAN May 22 Barilla, the world's biggest pasta
maker, warned it would not reach its target of 6 billion euros
in revenue by 2020 because growth was running short of the level
needed to reach that objective.
The company posted a scant 1 percent rise in yearly revenue
to 3.25 billion euros ($3.6 billion), reflecting the negative
impact of weaker emerging markets' currencies against the euro.
"We will lift our revenues to 6 billion euros, but not by
2020 because this would have implied to a 5 percent rate of
growth in recent years we did not achieve," Chief Executive
Claudio Colzani said, without giving a new timeframe.
Chairman Guido Barilla said the group would launch a range
of kits in coming weeks to cook rice, pasta and pizza in a new
type of microwave oven built by home-appliances maker Whirlpool
.
Barilla, also well known for its pasta sauces and bakery
products, was founded in 1877 and it is run by the fourth
generation of the Barillas.
At a time when family-owned coffee maker Massimo Zanetti
Beverage group is going public on the Milan bourse, the pasta
maker said it had a different strategy in mind.
"The family's and the company's idea is to continue to grow
as it has done so far, without going public," Colzani said,
adding the group has enough financial resources to grow and make
acquisitions.
Net debt fell to 250 million euros at the end of last year,
from 347 million in 2013. Core profit in 2014 was up 4 percent
to 427 million euros.
($1 = 0.9078 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)