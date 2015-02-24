HONG KONG Feb 24 Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it had raised $3.99 billion for its sixth Asia fund, the second-largest private equity funding ever for investments into the region as sovereign wealth funds and other investors flock to growth opportunities in Asia.

The fund surpasses the $3.9 billion that Carlyle Group raised for its fourth Asia fund last year, and is second only to KKR & Co's $6 billion Asia fund raised in 2013.

The Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VI is 60 percent larger than its previous fund for the region, and exceeds its target of $3.3 billion, the firm said in a statement, adding to the massive pool of cash private equity firms have raised recently for buyout deals.

The fund will target companies in Asia, and those in Europe and North America that are focusing on expanding their presence in Asia. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)