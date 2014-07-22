HONG KONG, July 22 Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it bought a "substantial" stake in British lifestyle and fashion brand Cath Kidston for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from growing consumer demand for global brands in Asia.

Baring bought the stake from private equity company TA Associates and members of Cath Kidston's management team, the company said in an emailed statement, without disclosing the specific amount it purchased. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)