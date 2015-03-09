PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 Baring Asset Management, a part of the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, said it appointed Rod Aldridge the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) wholesale business.
Aldridge, based in London, was most recently the head of the firm's UK wholesale distribution.
He replaces Oliver Morath, who resigned from Baring to pursue another opportunity in the industry.
Aldridge joined the company in 2008 from Gartmore Investment Management, where he was the head of UK retail distribution. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.