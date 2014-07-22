BRIEF-Zymeworks Inc sees IPO of up to 4.5 million common shares
* Zymeworks Inc sees IPO of up to 4.5 million common shares - SEC filing
July 22 Baring Private Equity Asia
* Announced today that funds advised by firm have acquired a substantial stake in uk-based global lifestyle brand company, Cath Kidston, from its existing majority shareholder TA associates
* Baring Asia will have equal ownership with TA, and will partner with TA and current management team to expand brand and further develop its network in asia
* UBS acted as exclusive financial advisor to TA associates and Cath Kidston on transaction
* Baring Private Equity Asia advises funds that manage more than $5 billion in committed capital.
* Says Q1 contract sales down 61.8 percent y/y at 675.2 million yuan ($98.07 million)