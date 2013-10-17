Oct 17 Olive Garden and Red Lobster parent
Darden Restaurants Inc should break itself up and
explore spinning off its real estate properties, activist
investor Barington Capital Group said in a letter on its website
on Thursday.
New York-based Barington, which is working with a group of
investors that own more than 2 percent of the restaurant
company, brought these ideas to Darden management in the letter
dated Sept. 23.
Barington said it had met with members of Darden management
in June.
Shares of Darden were up 0.5 percent at $50.91 in midday
trading. The stock has fallen nearly 8 percent in the last 12
months as consumers have cut spending, and the company has faced
competition from brands like Panera Bread Co and
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
The fund recommends that Darden split into two companies
-one for its more mature Olive Garden and Red Lobster brands,
and the other for its higher-growth chains including LongHorn
Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Yard House and Bahama Breeze.
Restaurant group Brinker International Inc used a
similar strategy, divesting a number of brands over the last
several years to focus on Maggiano's Little Italy and Chili's.
Barington said Darden's land and buildings might be worth up
to $4.4 billion if they were spun off into a publicly traded
real estate investment trust, which would also reduce the
company's tax burden. Darden could also explore a sale-leaseback
of its real estate properties, the investor said.
Darden owns land and buildings for 1,048 restaurants, and
buildings on 802 sites.
"We believe Darden must do more, and with a greater sense of
urgency, to create value for shareholders," Barington President
James Mitarotonda said in the letter.
A Darden spokesman said in a statement that the company
would not comment on discussions with shareholders, but
confirmed it had talks with Barington.
"The Board will take the time necessary to thoroughly
evaluate Barington's suggestions, just as the Company does for
any of its shareholders," he added.
In the first quarter ended Aug. 25, Darden's net income fell
37 percent to $70.2 million, or 53 cents per share.
The company has said it plans to cut $50 million in
operating costs per year starting in fiscal 2015.
Darden is just the latest activist target in the restaurant
industry over the last several months. Others that have drawn
attention from activist investors include Tim Hortons Inc
, Bob Evans Farms Inc and Cracker Barrel Old
Country Store Inc.
Barington successfully lobbied for apparel group Jones Group
Inc to sell its noncore brands. The company is now
involved in a sales process, sources previously told Reuters.