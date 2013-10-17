By Olivia Oran
Oct 17 Darden Restaurants Inc, parent of
the Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains, should break itself up
and explore spinning off its real estate properties, activist
investor Barington Capital Group said.
New York-based Barington, which is working with a group of
investors that own more than 2 percent of the restaurant
company, brought its ideas to Darden management, it said in a
Sept. 23 letter posted on its website on Thursday.
Barington said it had met with members of Darden management
in June.
Shares of Darden were up 0.7 percent at $51.01 in early-
afternoon trading. The stock has fallen nearly 8 percent in the
last 12 months as consumers have cut spending and amid
competition from brands like Panera Bread Co and
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
The fund recommends that Darden split into two companies:
One for its more mature Olive Garden and Red Lobster brands, and
the other for its higher-growth chains including LongHorn
Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Yard House and Bahama Breeze.
Restaurant group Brinker International Inc used a
similar strategy, divesting a number of brands over the last
several years to focus on Maggiano's Little Italy and Chili's.
Barington also said Darden's land and buildings might be
worth up to $4.4 billion if they were spun off into a publicly
traded real estate investment trust, which would also reduce the
company's tax burden.
Darden could also explore selling its real estate
properties, then leasing them back, the investor said.
Darden owns land and buildings for 1,048 restaurants, and
buildings on 802 sites.
"We believe Darden must do more, and with a greater sense of
urgency, to create value for shareholders," Barington President
James Mitarotonda said in the letter.
A Darden spokesman said in a statement the company would not
comment on discussions with shareholders, but confirmed it had
talked with Barington.
"The Board will take the time necessary to thoroughly
evaluate Barington's suggestions, just as the Company does for
any of its shareholders," he added.
In the first quarter ended Aug. 25, Darden's net income fell
37 percent to $70.2 million, or 53 cents per share.
The company plans to cut $50 million in operating costs per
year starting in fiscal 2015.
Analysts said change was needed at Darden but a breakup was
not the answer.
"While we don't believe a breakup makes the most sense
(especially off such weak numbers), we do see other avenues for
value creation," Oppenheimer said in a research report. Darden
could reduce capital expenditures to raise its stock price, the
report said.
Peter Saleh, an analyst with Telsey Group, agreed that the
company should reduce capital spending as a way to increase its
valuation.
"We believe a separation or breakup of the company is
unlikely and a more probable outcome is changing the company's
strategy to focus more on free cash flow generation and less on
unit growth," he said in a report.
Others said more significant change may be needed.
"Brinker and other brands have reduced the number of
concepts they have and it's very effective," said Lynn Collier,
an analyst with Sterne Agee. "Darden needs to do something very
dramatic, I think."
Darden is the latest activist target in the restaurant
industry in the last several months. Others that have drawn
attention from activist investors include Tim Hortons Inc
, Bob Evans Farms Inc and Cracker Barrel
Old Country Store Inc.
Barington successfully lobbied apparel group Jones Group Inc
to sell noncore brands. The company is now involved in a
sales process, sources have told Reuters.