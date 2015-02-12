PARIS Feb 12 Low prices and fading competition
have put European barley exports on track to hit a record, led
by a strong flow of French shipments to China, analysts said.
European barley has also benefited from China's move to
diversify animal feed supplies after restricting U.S. corn
imports on concerns about possible contamination with
genetically-modified crops.
"We are heading towards record EU barley exports," said
Laurine Simon, an analyst at France's Strategie Grains.
The consultancy on Thursday raised its monthly estimate for
EU barley exports in 2014/15 by 400,000 tonnes to 7.9 million
tonnes, up from a previous record of 5.7 million last season.
Of this, 1.62 million tonnes would head to China, compared
with 112,000 tonnes in 2013/14, with most coming from France.
A feature of this season's shipments to China has been
animal-feed barley, as opposed to malting grade for the grain.
Port data shows 1.38 million tonnes of French barley, both
malting and feed, have been shipped to China or are awaited in
French ports.
The trend is not expected to wane next season.
Some 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes of French barley have already
been sold to China for the 2015 harvest, traders said.
Strategie Grains expects total EU barley exports to further
rise next season to a new record of 8.1 million tonnes, of which
2.0 million tonnes for China.
In another sign of Asia turning to EU barley, Britain
shipped last week what is believed to be the first bulk shipment
of UK feed barley to Japan.
"We stand a good chance to do some more. Certainly we are
competitively priced," one UK dealer said.
But Britain is less likely to sell in China this season, as
no protocol has been signed to export there.
Traders also cited the strength of the dollar and reduced
availability from traditional suppliers such as Australia and
Canada as factors in the increased Asian interest this season.
Australia's barley exports in 2014/15 are seen falling by a
quarter to 4.7 million tonnes, International Grains Council data
showed. They would shed 200,000 tonnes in Canada to 1.3 million.
Germany took advantage of France's shift to Asia to boost
its exports to Saudi Arabia although total EU sales to the
world's largest barley importer are expected to dip this season
to the benefit of Ukrainian and Russian origins.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Michael Hogan
in Hamburg, editing by David Evans and William Hardy)