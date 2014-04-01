April 1 (Reuters) -
* Finalises disposal of its Australian motor retail
operations for R1.3 billion
* Has sold remainder of its successful australian motor
retail interests to a company owned by Nick Politis
* Transaction is effective March 31, 2014 and follows sale
of ferntree gully dealership which was concluded on October 31,
2013.
* Cash will be used to reduce barloworld group net debt in
short term and to fund strategic growth opportunities in medium
term
* Transactions were concluded at net asset value plus a
premium for goodwill and realised combined net proceeds (after
settling outstanding debt) of approximately A$130 million
