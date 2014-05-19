May 19 Barloworld Ltd

* H1 HEPS up 10% to 336 cents

* H1 revenue up 5% to r29.9 billion

* Interim dividend per share up 10% to 106 cents

* H1 operating profit up 18% to r1 639 million

* Expected to produce a solid result for full year and is well placed to benefit once global mining cycle moves into a recovery phase

* Trading conditions for power in Southern Africa and Russia will remain muted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: