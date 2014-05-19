BRIEF-Red Star Macalline says qtrly net profit attributable RMB 1.03 bln
* Qtrly net profit attributable rmb 1.03 billion versus rmb 1.05 billion Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeukJN] Further company coverage:
May 19 Barloworld Ltd
* H1 HEPS up 10% to 336 cents
* H1 revenue up 5% to r29.9 billion
* Interim dividend per share up 10% to 106 cents
* H1 operating profit up 18% to r1 639 million
* Expected to produce a solid result for full year and is well placed to benefit once global mining cycle moves into a recovery phase
* Trading conditions for power in Southern Africa and Russia will remain muted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit attributable rmb 1.03 billion versus rmb 1.05 billion Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeukJN] Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.80 billion by April 26, their highest level since Sept. 2015, central bank data showed on Friday.