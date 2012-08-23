BRIEF-Pacific Securities' net loss at 76.8 mln yuan in May
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Barloworld Ltd : * Says disposal of UK materials handling business * Says sell its UK materials handling business to briggs equipment * Says purchase price approximates tangible net asset value and will realise
cash proceeds of about £36 million
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on Tuesday.