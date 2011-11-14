* Diluted Headline EPS at 461.2 cents, vs 428.8 poll
* In talks with Caterpillar to buy certain Bucyrus rights
JOHANNESBURG, NOV 14 - South African industrial group
Barloworld posted a better-than-expected rise in
full-year profit, lifted by demand for mining equipment, and
said it was in talks with Caterpillar to buy
distribution rights for more heavy-duty machines.
Barloworld said on Monday it was in early talks
with Caterpillar to distribute more of its products, after the
U.S. firm bought out mining equipment maker Bucyrus
International in a $7.6 billion deal earlier this year.
Barloworld, the biggest dealer of Caterpillar products in
southern Africa, benefits as miners invest more on equipment
such as trucks and loaders to meet booming commodities demand.
"These results are a reflection of what has been happening
in the mining industry," said Byron Lotter, a portfolio manager
at Vesact Asset Management. "We've seen record results from BHP
Billiton, good numbers from the likes of Anglo American and that
has flowed through to Barloworld's results."
Barloworld, which also sells and leases cars and forklifts,
reported diluted headline earnings per share of 461.2 cents for
the year to end-September, compared with 170.3 cents a year
earlier.
That was well above the 428.8 cents average estimate in a
Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Headline EPS is the primary profit measure in South African,
strips out certain one-off items.
Shares in Barloworld, which are up about 4 percent so far
this year, jumped as much as nearly percent following the
results. The shares were up 1.4 percent at 70.50 rand at 1021
GMT.
Sales were up 22 percent to 49.8 billion rand ($6.3
billion), helping it boost annual dividend by 107 percent to 155
cents per share.
Barloworld expects the strong growth to continue in the 2012
fiscal year albeit at slower rate in the second half due to the
higher base.
"While commodity prices are off their highs, they are
anticipated to remain favourable for mining investment and
production," Chief Executive Clive Thomson said.
($1 = 7.875 South African Rand)
