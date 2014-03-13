JOHANNESBURG, March 13 South African transport
group Barloworld Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its
Australian auto retail business, it said shortly after the stock
market closed on Thursday.
Barloworld, which runs seven auto showrooms in Sydney and
Melbourne, did not say who it talking to or how much the
business could fetch.
The company said the deal fell below the Johannesburg
bourse's transactions threshold for mandatory disclosure or
shareholder approval, indicating the value would be less than 5
percent of its market capitalisation.
Shares in Barloworld closed slightly higher at 106.37 rand,
giving it market capitalisation of 24.5 billion rand ($2.26
billion).
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)