(Adds CEO comment)
JOHANNESBURG May 16 South Africa's Barloworld
reported a 9 percent fall in half-year profit on Monday
as a slowdown in mining activity hurt its equipment business in
southern Africa.
Barloworld, the largest dealer of Caterpillar Inc
mining trucks in southern Africa, said headline earnings per
share (EPS) fell to 335 cents in the six months ended March
compared with 367 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
The current order book for equipment in southern Africa is
down on September 2015 and this year will be the fourth
consecutive year of decline since the peak in 2012, Barloworld
Chief Executive Clive Thomson told Reuters.
But the recent pick-up in commodity prices has to some
extent improved the outlook for marginal mines, and Thomson sees
mining project opportunities that could boost revenues in 2017
and 2018.
"They typically have been in the pipeline for a couple of
years but mining companies have been deferring them," said
Thomson.
Some copper and zinc projects in South Africa have been put
out to tender and Barloworld is competing for those, he added.
The firm's earnings were padded by its equipment business in
Russia, where mining companies have benefited from a weaker
rouble and sales grew 22 percent in dollar terms.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Richard Pullin and Mark
Potter)