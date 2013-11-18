JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South African industrial
group Barloworld posted a 27 percent rise in full-year
profit on Monday, boosted by the contribution from its newly
acquired Bucyrus business and a strong showing at its logistics
unit.
Barloworld said diluted headline earnings per share totalled
856 cents in the year to end-September, from 675 cents a year
earlier.
Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa,
strips out certain one-off items.
Barloworld, the biggest dealer of Caterpillar
earth-moving equipment in southern Africa, is a barometer for
the health of the region's vast mining industry.
"Within our equipment division the newly acquired Bucyrus
businesses performed in line with expectation and offset revenue
declines in the traditional Caterpillar business on the back of
a slowdown in mining capital expenditure," said Clive Thomson,
Barloworld's chief executive.
Barloworld last year paid $165 million for rights to
Caterpillar's Bucyrus business - whose products include trucks
and loaders used in mining - in South Africa, Botswana and
Russia.
Shares in the company were up 1.5 percent at 97.99 rand at
0706 GMT, outperforming a flat All-Share index.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)