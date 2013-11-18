AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Barloworld Ltd : * Says FY revenue up by 11pct to R65.1 bln * Says FY heps up by 26pct to 860 cents * Says cash generated from operations of R4 263 million * Says FY total dividend per share up 27pct to 291 cents * Says the firm order book at September 2013 of R3.5 billion * Africa & Russia ahead of expectation, despite dificult external environment as mining cos reduced capex * US economy continues along the path to recovery * Sees tapering of the quantitative easing measures is likely to be delayed into 2014 * Outlook for the Chinese economy in 2014 remains one of slowing growth; for medium-term commodity demand remains solid * Outlook for South African automotive industry in 2014 is expected to be flat * DRC Katanga jv continued to show strong profitability; R185 million to share of associate income for FY * 2013 niche logistics acquisitions have broadened our market offering and will benefit the results in the year ahead