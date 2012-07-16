July 16 Diversified manufacturer Barnes Group
Inc said it agreed to acquire privately held Synventive
Molding Solutions for $335 million in cash.
Synventive, which is expected to post revenue of about $160
million in 2012, designs and manufactures highly engineered
components for the injection molding industry, and has 770
employees worldwide.
"The global demand for more complex, highly technical
injection-molding solutions is anticipated to grow substantially
in the future," Barnes CEO Gregory Milzcik said in a statement.
The company expects to finance the transaction with cash on
hand and additional borrowings under its existing credit
agreement.
Shares of Barnes closed down more than 1 percent at $22.52
on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.