(Adds details)
Feb 26 Barnes & Noble Inc said it would
spin off its college books unit and keep its Nook tablets and
e-book business, instead of spinning off a combination of the
two.
The company's shares rose as much as 8 percent to $26.21,
the highest since August 2009, in morning trading on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Barnes & Noble said in June it planned to spin off Nook
Digital Media, which at the time included the company's
profitable and fast-growing college books unit.
"We said we were separating Nook Digital business from the
retail business, but the board decided that separating the
college business would allow each business to optimize the
opportunities," spokeswoman Mary Ellen Keating said.
Nook will now become part of the retail business, she said.
Barnes & Noble's college book unit operates 714 stores on
campuses across the United States.
The business accounted for nearly 45 percent of the
company's revenue in the second quarter ended Nov. 1.
Barnes & Noble has been struggling to boost sales at a time
when people increasingly choose to buy books from online
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.
Amazon's Kindle line of e-book readers has also eaten away
market share from Barnes & Noble's Nook tablets, which have cost
the company millions over the past five years.
Sales at the Nook division fell 55.4 percent to $56 million
in the nine-week holiday period ended Jan. 3, mainly due to
lower sales of tablets and accessories.
"Barnes & Noble will be able to better capitalize on
improving industry trends and merchandising initiatives within
its core retail business," Chief Executive Michael Huseby said.
Barnes & Noble said shares of the new company, Barnes &
Noble Education, will be distributed to shareholders in a
tax-free transaction expected to be completed by the end of
August.
Guggenheim Securities LLC is the company's financial adviser
for the spinoff.
Max Roberts, chief executive of the college bookstore unit,
will lead the new company, which will be based in Basking Ridge,
New Jersey.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)