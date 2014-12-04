(Adds details on Microsoft payments)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Devika Krishna Kumar
Dec 4 Barnes & Noble Inc struck a deal
to buy Microsoft Corp's stake in Nook Media LLC, ending
a two-year partnership and clearing the way for the bookseller
to spin off its loss-making e-reader and digital content
division.
Barnes & Noble shares closed down 5.4 percent on the New
York Stock Exchange after the company also reported a
much-weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, due to lower sales
of Nook devices.
The company estimated the value of the cash and share deal
at about $125 million.
Nook, launched in 2009, enjoyed initial success but has
ended up costing Barnes & Noble hundreds of millions of dollars
as it was unable to keep pace with Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle and Apple Inc's iPad.
Microsoft invested $300 million in Barnes & Noble's Nook
e-reader in 2012 to gain a foothold in the fast-growing e-books
market. As of Sept. 9, Microsoft owned about 17 percent of Nook
Media through preferred shares.
Barnes & Noble said in June it would spin off its Nook Media
business, which includes college bookstores, to focus on its
retail book business.
"We mutually agreed that it made sense to terminate the
agreement," a Microsoft spokesman said in an email. Microsoft
will lose money on its initial investment, but will also be
spared any future payments to fund Nook, which were running at
about $21 million per quarter.
Under the agreement announced on Thursday, Microsoft will
have the right to receive about 22.7 percent of total proceeds
of Nook's digital business, which excludes the college
bookstores, if it is sold in the next three years.
Pearson Plc owns 5 percent of Nook Media, which had
revenue of $815 million in the second quarter ended Nov. 1.
The company said it would buy Microsoft's stake in Nook
Media for $62.4 million in cash and about 2.7 million in shares.
Barnes & Noble said it now expected to complete the
separation of its Nook Media business at the end of August 2015.
It had earlier expected to complete it by March.
The company said its total revenue fell 2.6 percent to $1.69
billion in the second quarter. Retail sales fell 3.6 percent.
Net income fell to $12.3 million, or 12 cents per share,
from $13.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 31 cents per share on
revenue of $1.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Ted Kerr, Siddharth Cavale and Gunna Dickson)