June 25 Barnes & Noble Inc reported a
fall in sales for the fourth consecutive quarter as demand for
the company's Nook tablets continued to fall and customers
stayed away from its brick-and-mortar bookstores.
Shares of Barnes & Noble were down 3 percent at $25.55 in
morning trading.
Stiff competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com
Inc and a shift towards reading e-books on devices such
as Amazon's Kindle and tablets has hurt sales at Barnes &
Noble's bookstores.
Barnes & Noble invested hundreds of millions of dollars in
its own device, the Nook tablet, which it launched in 2009 to
give itself a fighting chance against Amazon.
Though the Nook initially met with success, demand fell
rapidly, resulting in a sales decline at the division that has
lasted for more than two years.
Nook sales fell 40 percent to $52.4 million in the fourth
quarter ended May 2.
To return to growth, Barnes & Noble has been prominently
featuring popular books and movies, organizing group reading
activities and integrating its online and retail platforms.
The company has even added gifts, toys, craft beer kits,
portable turntables and a wide selection of signed books to its
stores.
To focus more on its core bookstore business, Barnes & Noble
in February abandoned a plan to spin off a combination of its
Nook business and its profitable and fast-growing college books
unit. The company said it would spin off the college books unit
by August, but keep its Nook tablets and e-book business.
The company said on Thursday it expects full-year 2016 core
comparable sales, which exclude sales under the Nook digital
division, to grow 1 percent due to likely improvement in its
physical books business.
The company's retail core comparable store sales fell 0.5
percent in the fourth quarter.
Revenue fell 10.4 percent to $1.18 billion, in line with the
average analyst estimate.
Net loss narrowed to $19.4 million, or 37 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 39 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)