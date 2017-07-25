FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor urges sale of Barnes & Noble
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 13 hours ago

Activist investor urges sale of Barnes & Noble

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp on Tuesday urged U.S. bookstore chain operator Barnes & Noble Inc to sell itself.

Sandell, which said it had accumulated a "meaningful" stake in Barnes & Noble, said the company could fetch a price of $12 per share or possibly higher in a "go-private" deal.

Shares of Barnes & Noble, which had a market value of $514.8 million as of Monday, were up 12 percent at $7.95 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

