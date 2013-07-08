By Alistair Barr and Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, July 8 Barnes & Noble Inc
Chief Executive William Lynch resigned on Monday after he led a
failed attempt by the U.S. bookstore chain to compete against
the likes of Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc in the
e-reader and tablet markets.
Chairman and founder Leonard Riggio, the largest shareholder
of Barnes & Noble, said the company is reviewing its strategic
plan and announced a series of executive changes.
Chief Financial Officer Michael Huseby was named chief
executive of the Nook Media unit and president of the parent
company. Max Roberts, CEO of the company's education business,
will report to Huseby. Huseby and Mitchell Klipper, CEO of the
retail stores, will report to Riggio, Barnes & Noble said.
"As the bookselling industry continues to undergo
significant transformation, we believe that Michael, Mitchell
and Max are the right executives to lead us into the future,"
Riggio said in a statement.
Barnes & Noble, operator of the largest chain of bookstores
in the United States, has been hit hard by Amazon, which has won
market share by selling physical books more cheaply online.
Amazon, the world's largest Internet retailer, inflicted more
damage when its Kindle e-reader became a hit and e-book sales
took off about five years ago.
Borders, another big bookstore chain, went bust in 2011. But
Barnes & Noble survived to challenge Amazon in the e-book
market. Lynch became CEO about three years ago and led the
development of the Nook e-book store, e-readers and tablets.
Initially, the Nook business did well, earning Barnes &
Noble about a quarter of the e-book market. However, the unit
suffered heavy losses.
In late June, the company reported another quarter of dismal
results, led by a 34 percent drop in Nook sales. It also said it
would stop making Nook tablets, marking the end of a costly
attempt to compete with Amazon, Apple and
Google in the tablet wars.
"Lynch was highly instrumental in making Nook a centerpiece
in Barnes & Noble's broader operational strategy," Alan Rifkin,
an analyst at Barclays, wrote in a note to investors on Monday.
"With this announcement, Barnes & Noble is, in our view,
signaling that it is attempting to reduce its dependence upon
the Nook."
Lynch's sudden departure after just three years as CEO shows
that Riggio and some of the directors on the board are
increasingly impatient with the performance of Barnes & Noble,
Rifkin added.
Its shares fell 2.6 percent to $17.20 in after-market
trading on Monday.
In its most recent financial year, ended April 27, Barnes &
Noble lost $475 million on the Nook business and it repeatedly
had to cut prices on the Nook tablets and accept returns from
retailers unable to sell the devices.