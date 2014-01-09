By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK Jan 9 Barnes & Noble Inc's
mainstay retail business showed signs of stabilizing during the
holiday period, renewing the belief on Wall Street that the
bookseller's stores remain a viable business.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain on Thursday reported a 5.5
percent decrease in comparable sales at its bookstores and on
its website over the holiday period. But that was caused
primarily by a drop in the number of Nook e-reader devices sold.
Excluding devices and accessories in its Nook business,
comparable-store sales declined only 0.2 percent in the nine
weeks ended Dec. 28. Sales from that business generate
two-thirds of total company revenue.
Shares rose 7.7 percent to $15.68 in late trading.
This year, the rate of growth of e-books has shown signs of
abating after years of torrid growth, easing pressure on chains
like Barnes & Noble.
Between January and October, sales of hardcover adult books
in the United States rose 7.6 percent, while e-books sales grew
2.2 percent over that period, according to data from the
Associate of American Publishers.
"We increasingly believe that digital book sales are
plateauing, which is a positive longer term
The company's in-store sales benefited from a wider array of
educational toys and games, said Mitch Klipper, who oversees
Barnes & Noble's retail stores.
Revenue for its Nook business, including e-readers and
tablets as well as digital books, fell 60.5 percent from a year
earlier in large part because Barnes & Noble did not introduce
new tablets for the 2013 holiday season while it did so a year
earlier.
Barnes & Noble introduced the first of the Nook e-reader in
2009 in the hopes of competing with Amazon.com Inc. But
the device, successful at first, stumbled, prompting the company
in 2013 to scale back its operations.
But Michael Huseby, who became CEO on Thursday, reiterated
his faith in Barnes & Noble's digital business and said the
company planned to introduce new devices in 2014.
"We need to have devices in our stores and online to be
relevant to sell books," Huseby told Reuters in an interview.