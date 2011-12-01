The new Nook Tablet is seen during a demonstration at the Union Square Barnes & Noble in New York, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) costs for keeping the Nook e-reader competitive with Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle led to an unexpected quarterly loss for the bookseller, sending its shares down 12 percent on Thursday.

The No. 1 U.S. bookstore chain, which has bet its future on the Nook as book sales shrivel, said sales from the Nook group of devices, including e-books, soared 85 percent to $220 million in its fiscal second quarter that ended October 29.

But developing the device and aggressively promoting it through a national advertising campaign weighed on results and the company said it will continue to do so.

"Barnes & Noble really has to invest more than it previously expected to keep up with Kindle," Morningstar analyst Peter Wahlstrom said.

Barnes & Noble, which launched a tablet version of Nook last month, said in a statement it "plans to invest more heavily" on promoting the device win new customers.

The retailer now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to come in at the lower end of its previous forecast of $210 million to $250 million.

Its shares fell $2.21, or 12.6 percent, to $15.19 in morning trading.

Between the launch of Nook Tablet on November 7 and the close of markets on Wednesday, its shares had risen 50 percent on the belief that Barnes & Noble has kept up with Amazon in the e-reader and lower-cost tablet wars.

But Barnes & Noble is up against a formidable, deep pocketed rival whose strategy often entails undercutting competitors on price.

Amazon, which started selling the Kindle Fire tablet last month and slashed prices on other Kindle models, said this week that Kindle sales had quadrupled on Black Friday compared with the same day last year.

Forrester Research has said that Barnes & Noble is second only to Amazon in the e-reader market.

Still, Barnes & Noble's Nook Tablet has been well reviewed and well received. That device and other versions of the Nook helped lift sales at its superstores open at least 15 months, 10.9 percent over the U.S. Thanksgiving Day weekend -- the busiest of the year for shopping.

During the second quarter, same-store sales at its namesake stores slid 0.6 percent as sales of paper books continued to fall, although Barnes & Noble got some relief from the final liquidation of rival Borders Inc, which occurred half way into the quarter.

Same-store sales at its College bookstore chain rose 0.4 percent. Overall sales fell 0.6 percent to $1.89 billion.

Barnes & Noble reported a net loss of $6.6 million, or 17 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $12.6 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.