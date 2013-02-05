NEW YORK Feb 5 Investor Daniel R. Tisch's stake
in Barnes & Noble Inc has reached 8.1 percent, according
to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, and the U.S. bookstore's
shares rose 8 percent.
As of Dec. 31, Tisch and his TowerView LLC investment
vehicle held 4,876,000 shares in Barnes & Noble, up from
3,085,000 in January 2012, making Tisch, a member of a prominent
New York real estate family, Barnes & Noble's second biggest
shareholder after chairman and founder Leonard Riggio.
Shares shot up 8.2 percent to $14.34 in afternoon trading.
The company, which reported disappointing holiday sales, is set
to report full quarterly results on Nov. 19.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)