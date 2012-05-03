May 3 Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC sold 1 million of its shares in Barnes & Noble Inc on Monday, the day the top U.S. bookstore chain announced a deal with Microsoft Corp that sent its shares up 51.7 percent.

Jana, which on April 11 bought 6.96 million shares, or 11.6 percent, in Barnes & Noble, sold 1 million of them on Monday, when the deal was announced, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.

Microsoft invested $300 million in a new Barnes & Noble unit encompassing its Nook digital business and its College bookstore chain, news that sent Barnes & Noble's shares up as much as 90 percent to $26 during the day.

Shares closed at $11.73 on April 11.

Jana's remaining 5.96 million shares leave it with a 9.9 percent stake in Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble shares were down 3.9 percent to $17.86 in afternoon trading on Thursday.