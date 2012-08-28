Aug 28 Barnes & Noble Inc said on
Tuesday that John Lewis, Britain's biggest department
store group, will be its first partner in the push to sell its
Nook electronic readers in Britain.
John Lewis will be the first retailer outside the United
States to sell the U.S. bookstore chain's Nook devices, which
compete primarily with Amazon.com Inc's Kindle and
Apple Inc's iPad. John Lewis will sell the devices at
each of its 37 British stores.
Barnes & Noble said last week it would bring the Nook
devices to Britain, in its first international foray, but did
not identify its local partners.