Aug 28 Barnes & Noble Inc said on
Tuesday that John Lewis, Britain's biggest department
store group, will be its first partner in the push to sell its
Nook electronic readers in Britain.
John Lewis will be the first retailer outside the United
States to sell the U.S. bookstore chain's Nook devices, which
compete primarily with Amazon.com Inc's Kindle and
Apple Inc's iPad. John Lewis will sell the devices at
each of its 37 British stores.
Barnes & Noble said last week it would bring the Nook
devices to Britain, in its first international foray, but did
not identify its local partners.
While the popular Nook has allowed Barnes & Noble to garner
between 25 percent and 30 percent of the U.S. e-books market,
the device faces fierce competition from Kindle. Last week, the
bookstore chain said sales of its Nook devices fell in its most
recent quarter, hurt in part by price cuts.