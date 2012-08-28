Aug 28 Barnes & Noble Inc said on Tuesday that John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store group, will be its first partner in the push to sell its Nook electronic readers in Britain.

John Lewis will be the first retailer outside the United States to sell the U.S. bookstore chain's Nook devices, which compete primarily with Amazon.com Inc's Kindle and Apple Inc's iPad. John Lewis will sell the devices at each of its 37 British stores.

Barnes & Noble said last week it would bring the Nook devices to Britain, in its first international foray, but did not identify its local partners.

While the popular Nook has allowed Barnes & Noble to garner between 25 percent and 30 percent of the U.S. e-books market, the device faces fierce competition from Kindle. Last week, the bookstore chain said sales of its Nook devices fell in its most recent quarter, hurt in part by price cuts.