Barnes & Noble Inc on Wednesday launched two new high-definition tablets in its latest effort to compete with Amazon.
While both companies offer a range of devices, the following is a comparison of the Kindle Fire HD and the Nook HD +, plus Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) more expensive iPad Wi-Fi.
Price:
Nook HD+ (9-inch screen) : $269
Kindle Fire GD (8.9-inch screen): $299
iPad: $499
Storage:
Nook HD+: 16 gigabytes
Kindle Fire HD: 16 gigabytes
iPad: 16 gigabytes
Weight:
Nook: 18.2 oz.
Kindle: 20 oz.
iPad: 23 oz.
Resolution:
Nook: 1920 by 1280 Kindle Fire: 1920 by 1200 iPad: 2048 by 1536
