The new Nook Tablet is seen during a demonstration at the Union Square Barnes & Noble in New York, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Barnes & Noble Inc on Wednesday launched two new high-definition tablets in its latest effort to compete with Amazon.

While both companies offer a range of devices, the following is a comparison of the Kindle Fire HD and the Nook HD +, plus Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) more expensive iPad Wi-Fi.

Price:

Nook HD+ (9-inch screen) : $269

Kindle Fire GD (8.9-inch screen): $299

iPad: $499

Storage:

Nook HD+: 16 gigabytes

Kindle Fire HD: 16 gigabytes

iPad: 16 gigabytes

Weight:

Nook: 18.2 oz.

Kindle: 20 oz.

iPad: 23 oz.

Resolution:

Nook: 1920 by 1280 Kindle Fire: 1920 by 1200 iPad: 2048 by 1536

(Reporting by Brad Dorfman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)