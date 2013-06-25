* To co-brand Nook tablets with a consumer electronics
manufacturer
* Same-store sales down 8.8 pct last quarter, Nook revenues
down 34 pct
* Shares fall 17.5 pct
By Phil Wahba
June 25 Barnes & Noble Inc will stop
manufacturing its own Nook tablets, marking the end of its
expensive attempt to compete alone with deep-pocketed rivals
Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc
in the tablet wars.
The top U.S. bookstore chain reported another quarter of
dismal results on Tuesday, led by a 34 percent drop in sales of
Nook devices and e-books business, and said it expects sales to
continue to decline this fiscal year at its bookstores.
Shares were down 17.5 percent to $15.53 in afternoon
trading.
Barnes & Noble will still make and design black-and-white
readers like the Nook Simple Touch, which it says are more
geared to serious readers, who are its customers, than to
tablets.
But it is looking for a partner to make its Nooks,
acknowledging that competition is too fierce to fight alone.
"We want to move away from taking on all that risk
ourselves," Barnes & Noble Chief Executive William Lynch told
investors on a call. "It was very capital intensive to build our
own tablets."
In the fiscal year ended April 27, Barnes & Noble lost $475
million on the Nook business and it repeatedly had to slash
prices on the Nook tablets and accept returns from retailers
unable to sell the devices.
The retreat raised fresh questions about Barnes & Noble's
ability to sell its Nook Media subsidiary, created in early 2012
and made up of Nook and its college bookstore chain. The
bookseller's ability to look at strategic alternatives and its
position in the e-books market were also matters of concern.
Barclays Capital analyst Alan Rifkin said in a research note
the losses "reduce the likelihood" Barnes & Noble will find a
buyer for its digital business.
Last year, Microsoft Corp took a 17.6 percent stake
in Nook Media, and British publisher Pearson Plc bought
5 percent. Barnes & Noble owns the rest.
Barnes & Noble shares shot up in May on unconfirmed reports
that Microsoft wanted to buy Nook.
Barnes & Noble, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, launched
the first version of the Nook e-reader in 2009 to take on
Amazon.com Inc's market-leading Kindle and secure a
place in the fast growing e-books market.
E-books now account for about 20 percent of book sales,
according to the Association of American Publishers. By Barnes &
Noble's estimates, it has a 27 percent share of the U.S. e-books
market.
BOOKSTORE CHAIN STRUGGLES
The picture was also bleak for Barnes & Noble's retail
business, consisting of its 675 bookstores and accounting for
two-thirds of sales.
Sales at stores open at least 15 months fell 8.8 percent
last quarter and Barnes & Noble expects retail sales to be down
by a high single digit percentage in its new fiscal year.
Earlier this year, Leonard Riggio, the company's chairman,
founder and largest shareholder with a nearly 30 percent stake,
said he wanted to buy Barnes & Noble's bookstore chain.
Lynch declined on the call to provide an update on the
status of the talks.
The retailer plans to close as many as 20 stores this year.
Mitchell Klipper, who heads Barnes & Noble's retail
business, told Reuters the results and forecasts would have no
impact on the pace of store closings. He also said Barnes &
Noble had no plans to invest in large renovations to the stores.
He also said there was no need to reduce the size of the
stores.
"That is not even an option," Klipper said.
Barnes & Noble executives said that success last year of
bestsellers like The Hunger Games and Fifty Shades of Grey
played a large part in its forecast for a comparable sales
decline.
Companywide, revenue was down 7.4 percent to $1.28 billion
in the fourth quarter, below the $1.33 billion Wall Street
analysts were looking for, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
One bright spot was its college bookstore chain, where
same-store sales rose 7.5 percent. Still, Barnes & Noble
forecast a low-single digit percentage decline for fiscal 2014
after a full year decline last year.
The retailer reported a net loss of $118.6 million, or $2.11
per share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended April 27, more
than twice the loss of $56.9 million, or $1.06 per share, a year
earlier.