Aug 20 Barnes & Noble Inc on Tuesday
reported a deeper quarterly loss as sales of its Nook device and
e-books continued to plunge and as business at its bookstores
declined, and its founder pulled the plug on his plan to buy its
stores.
Leonard Riggio, the company's chairman and top shareholder,
said that he has suspended his efforts to make an offer for
Barnes & Noble's retail business yet reserves the right to
pursue an offer in the future, saying he believes "it is in the
company's best interests to focus on the business at hand."
The largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a net loss of $87
million, or $1.56 per share, for the fiscal first quarter ended
July 27, compared with a loss of $39.8 million, or 76 cents per
share, a year earlier.