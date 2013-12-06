Dec 6 Shares of Barnes & Noble Inc fell
as much as 11 percent on Friday, a day after the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission told the bookseller it had begun an
investigation into a restatement of earnings announced on July
29.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain store said in July that it
had to restate certain financial statements for periods prior to
April 27 as it had overstated certain accruals at its
distribution centers.
"We are cooperating with the SEC, including responding to
questions and requests for documents," company spokeswoman Mary
Ellen Keating said in an email.
"We cannot comment on why the SEC is investigating the
restatement," she said.
The SEC's New York regional office also said it was looking
into a former non-executive employee's allegation that the
company improperly allocated certain expenses between its Nook
e-reader and retail businesses.
Barnes & Noble's shares were down about 6 percent at $15.44
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore and Marina Lopes
in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian)