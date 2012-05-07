NEW YORK May 7 Barneys New York Inc
has struck a deal with Perry Capital that will significantly
reduce the luxury chain's large debt load and turn the hedge
fund into its majority owner, Women's Wear Daily reported on
Monday.
Under a debt-for-equity swap with Perry Capital, Barneys
largest lender, as well as other lenders The Yucaipa Companies
and current owner Istithmar World, the chain's long-term debt
will fall to $50 million from $590 million, WWD reported, citing
Barneys.
Representatives for Barneys or Perry were not immediately
available for comment.
Barneys, which operates nine department stores, including a
flagship on Manhattan's Madison Avenue and a chain of less
expensive co-op stores, said in February it had hired a
restructuring firm to help it with debts coming due this year.
The following day, on Feb. 9, Standard & Poor's lowered
Barneys' credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC,' saying its debt level
was "unsustainable."
Jones Group Inc sold Barneys for $942 million in
2007 to Istithmar World, the investment arm of state-owned Dubai
World. That acquisition left Barneys with a $660
million debt load.