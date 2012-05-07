NEW YORK May 7 Barneys New York Inc
has struck a deal with Perry Capital, its largest lender, that
will erase most of the luxury chain's debt and turn the hedge
fund into its majority owner.
Under a debt-for-equity swap with Perry Capital, as well as
other lenders, Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Cos and current owner
Istithmar World, the chain's long-term debt will fall to $50
million from $590 million, Barneys said on Monday.
Barney Chief Executive Mark Lee said in a statement that the
deal frees up cash for revitalizing its stores and improving its
e-commerce site.
Jones Group Inc sold Barneys for $942 million in
2007 to Istithmar World, the investment arm of state-owned Dubai
World. That acquisition left Barneys with a $660
million debt load.
The upscale chain's sales swooned during the financial
crisis of 2008-09, when well-heeled shoppers pulled back on
luxury spending. But like Saks Inc, Nordstrom Inc
and Neiman Marcus Group, Barneys' sales have
rebounded in the last two years.
In 2011, comparable sales rose by a double-digit percentage,
Barneys said.
Barneys, which operates nine department stores, including a
flagship on Manhattan's Madison Avenue and a chain of less
expensive co-op stores, said in February it had hired a
restructuring firm to help it with debts coming due this year.
The following day, on Feb. 9, Standard & Poor's lowered
Barneys' credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC,' saying its debt level
was "unsustainable."