Feb 8 Luxury department store chain
Barneys New York Inc has hired a prominent bankruptcy and
restructuring firm to help it with debts coming due this year,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Barneys, which operates nine department stores including a
flagship on Manhattan's Madison Avenue and a chain of lower end
co-op stores, hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis in the last two
weeks, the Journal said.
A spokeswoman for Barneys, whose debtors include billionaire
investor Ron Burkle, in a statement emailed to Reuters confirmed
Barneys is "actively engaged in discussions" with a small group
of lenders and hopes to resolve the matter quickly.
Hiring a restructuring firm does not necessarily mean
Barneys is planning to seek bankruptcy protection. Firms such as
Kirkland also provide advice to help companies restructure debt
outside of court.
The upscale chain's sales swooned during the financial
crisis of 2008-09, when well-heeled shoppers pulled back on
luxury spending. But like Saks Inc, Nordstrom Inc
and Neiman Marcus Group, Barneys' sales have
rebounded in the last two years.
The Barneys spokeswoman said sales at stores open at least a
year rose 18 percent in December and earnings excluding taxes,
depreciation, interest and amortization were up 40 percent last
fiscal year.
Jones Group Inc sold Barneys for $942 million in 2007 and
sold it to Istithmar World, the investment arm of state-owned
Dubai World, in September 2007. That acquisition left
Barneys with a $660 million debt load.